Singh aims to down Kauyaca

Boxer, Kuldeep Singh (middle)

Indian boxer, Kuldeep Singh is all geared up for this weekend’s bout against Alivereti Kauyaca in the South Pacific Boxing Promotion program.

Singh, who landed in Fiji yesterday, says he has been following his opponent closely.

He says that he has been watching Kauyaca’s videos and has a fair idea of what to expect in the ring.

Article continues after advertisement

“Get ready for the fight and come to the ringside, okay?”



Boxer, Kuldeep Singh (left), Singh’s wife Gurpreet Kour

Gurpreet Kour, who is Singh’s wife and trainer, says it has been a long and hard preparation ahead of this much-anticipated bout.

“We are here to win. We will try our best to win. It can be a knockout or it could be a long-running bout”

The South Pacific Boxing Promotion will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the main title bout will see Super Welterweight champion Winston Hill take on rival Jese Ravudi in a 10×3 fight rematch.