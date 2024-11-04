Ravalaca to face Kumar in Australia

Mikaele Ravalaca Junior [Source: Mikaele Ravalaca Junior/ Facebook]

Local professional boxer Mikaele Ravalaca has announced that he will be going up against Alec Kumar in a boxing event in Australia next month.

The Naitasiri lad will be competing in the Battle of the Bravest boxing bout at the Melbourne Pavilion in Australia, and he is looking forward to the bout.

Ravalaca has been training in Australia for the past few weeks, and he is expecting a tough battle against Kumar.

“My view on my opponent, Alec, I don’t disrespect him, as I know he’ll be training hard and he’ll be ready for this fight. It’ll all come down to who wants it more and who’s hungry for the win.”

Ravalaca will enter the ring next month with four wins, three by way of knockout with one loss while his opponent Kumar comes with zero wins and two losses.

He says that training has been coming along well, and he is ready to share the ring with Kumar.

The event will be held on December 13 in Australia.