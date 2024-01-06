Early prep for junior boxers

The Fiji Amateur Boxing Association is not wasting any time in preparing a junior team for the Oceania Championships in Tahiti next year.

National coach Cam Todd says he is guiding a 20-strong group of youngsters from around the country to become our next generation of boxers in the ring.

Today was the first training session for the squad members at Walu Bay for the junior boxers from various clubs to test their mettle and Cam Todd was impressed with what he saw.

“We picked a squad from the international we had in December against New Zealand so I’ve tried to pick as many as I can and the goal is to get them together at least once a month as a national squad and then we want to get competition for them.”

Todd hopes to expose these youngsters to overseas fighters, beginning with hosting a number of boxing clubs from Australia.

“Also there is another international with NZ this year and Indigenous Australians so there will be a Tri-Nations later on this year so we are building them up for that because these are our future champions.”

16 national squad members turned up today, mostly from clubs in the Central Division with some coming from as far as Nadi and Sigatoka, all with a vision to becoming the next best thing in the ring.