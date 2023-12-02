Magic edge Wizards for record-tying ninth straight win

[Source: Reuters]

Franz Wagner scored 31 points and Paolo Banchero added 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists as the Orlando Magic tied a franchise record with their ninth consecutive victory, beating the visiting Washington Wizards 130-125.

Moritz Wagner had 18 points, Jalen Suggs added 15 and Joe Ingles scored a season-high 14 for Orlando, which also won nine straight games during the 1994-95, 2000-01 and 2010-11 seasons. Franz Wagner also chipped in with eight assists and seven rebounds.

Kyle Kuzma led Washington with 27 points. Daniel Gafford had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 15, Jordan Poole had 14, Landry Shamet and Tyus Jones had 13 apiece and Bilal Coulibaly contributed 12.

Orlando held on for the win in a game that featured 10 ties and 13 lead changes. Washington trailed by five before Franz Wagner’s 3-pointer put the Magic ahead 120-112 with 2:29 remaining.

Franz Wagner’s dunk with 54.9 seconds left pushed Orlando’s lead to 124-115, and the Magic secured the victory at the foul line.

Shamet made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in the fourth quarter for the Wizards, who have lost 15 of their last 17 games.

Franz Wagner has scored at least 30 points in three straight games for Orlando, which recorded its second straight victory over Washington after winning 139-120 on Wednesday.