Back-to-back wins for Fiji in Global Chess League

Fiji Chess achieved consecutive victories in the World Global Chess League, hosted by Peter Hornsby of the World Chess League.

The online competition featured over 100 online club teams worldwide.

Watford Juniors of the United Kingdom made an early impact, securing draws on board one and board two.

However, Fiji bounced back with wins on board three, four and five ultimately sealing the match with a 7.5 – 2.5 victory.

In another match against Chongqing Mistyland Grassland Team of China Fiji secured a 4 – 2 win.

The Global Chess League, initiated by Peter Hornsby in response to the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, provides a platform for international chess players.

General Secretary Goru Arvind highlights the league’s significance in keeping players active in the 10 minutes + 5 seconds per move Rapid Format, providing cost-effective international exposure.

Fiji had earlier drawn 5 – 5 against Bloemfontein Knights Club A of South Africa in the Global Chess League.

Meanwhile, Chess Fiji participants also look forward to the 2024 Vodafone Fiji National Blitz Chess Championship which is scheduled for later this month.