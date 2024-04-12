RKS, Tailevu North retain Zone titles

Ratu Kadavulevu School and Tailevu North College have retained the boy’s and girl’s division titles in this year’s Tailevu Zone at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

RKS claimed 24 gold, 26 silver and 16 bronze to clinch the boy’s title ahead of runner’s up Queen Victoria School which collected 19 gold, 15 silver and 11 bronze while Tailevu North College settled for third with four gold, seven silver and 10 bronze.

In the girls division, Tailevu North were a class above the rest, bagging 22 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals.

Saint Vincent College finished second with 11 gold, 13 silver and 17 bronze while Dawasamu Secondary School collected seven gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze to settle for third place.