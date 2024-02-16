Pacific athletes for Olympics to be assisted by Australia

Papua New Guinea long jumper Rellie Kaputin [Source: ONOC]

More than 250 athletes from 13 Pacific nations including Fiji will be supported by the Australian government as they prepare for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The initiative is through the PacificAus Sports and Australian Olympic Committee.

In a statement, the Oceania National Olympic Committee or ONOC states that these supported athletes will compete across 15 sports including athletics, swimming, boxing, weightlifting and rugby 7s.

Australia’s commitment to promoting greater inclusion of women and girls in sports at the highest levels remains in place with almost equal representation of both male and female athletes included in this support.

ONOC President Dr Robin Mitchell says they’re excited again to work with the Australian government to support athletes in the region through their final preparations on their journey to the Games.

One of the athletes benefiting from Australia’s support ahead of the Paris Games is Papua New Guinea long jumper Rellie Kaputin.

Kaputin made her Olympic debut in Tokyo and finished ahead of nine other competitors despite entering the Games as the lowest ranked athlete in the long jump event.

Australia’s Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy, says they share a deep and enduring love of sport with the Pacific and are proud to be partnering many talented athletes to realize their Olympic and Paralympic dreams.