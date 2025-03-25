Nabua wins first gold at Suva Zone Two

Nabua Secondary School athlete Salanieta Vakaloloma (left) in action.

Nabua Secondary School secured the first gold medal of the day for the Suva Zone Two competition, after Salanieta Vakaloloma came first in the sub-junior girls 1500 meters event this morning.

Nabua coach Winston Rounds says the win is a great start for them, and they are expecting to reel in more medals throughout the day.

He adds that their target for the zone is to qualify for the Fiji Finals next month.

“The main goal for the zone is to try to qualify for the zone. That’s the main goal, to qualify. I’m not really worried about positions, I just want them to qualify.”

Competing against giant schools like Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar School may be taunting however, Rounds has encouraged his athletes to be brave and have fun.

