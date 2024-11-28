Lal overcomes challenges to make team

In a team dominated by i-Taukei athletes, Arnav Lal has fought hard to maintain his place in the Ra athletics side, to compete at the Fiji Primary Schools Tuckers Ice Cream Games.

The 12-year-old says competing against athletes who have been in athletics much longer than he has, was a challenge as it will be his first time competing.

Lal says that he was excited after being named in the Ra athletics side, after dealing with challenges like language barrier.

Article continues after advertisement

Living in the highlands of Ra and competing at the HFC Bank Stadium is almost a dream come true for Lal, who hopes to compete in the Fiji Finals in the future.

He credits his parents for their unwavering support over the past few weeks in preparing for the two-day tournament.

Lal was able to finish in second place in the under-13 200 meters event, and is yet to compete in the 100 and 4×1 event.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.