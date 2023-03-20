Men named for netball hitout

Fiji Mens Netball Team

Netball Fiji has announced the Fiji Men’s final 15-member team to play in the Tri-Series.

Fiji Men’s Head coach, Josaia Tuinamata says the players were selected according to their fitness level, attitude and discipline.

Fiji Men’s team will be playing against the Fiji Pearls and Fiji Mix.

Tuinamata says they will try to give the pearls a good run before they are selected for the Tri Series.

He says with the competitiveness that the men have, they will give the Pearls a good match that’ll test their fitness and composure.

The Tri Series is part of the Fiji Pearls preparation campaign ahead of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town.

It is scheduled from the 27th to 30th of March at the FMF Gymnasium.

The Fiji Mens Netball Team:

Amena Nacavaraba

Kitione Waqavonovono

Abraham Watkins

Poasa Ravoka Anasa Waqa

Peniasi Finau

Joji Boseanakadavu

Malakai Nasusu

Savenaca Sorovaki

Mark Vateitei

Atama Waqanivavalagi Rarawa Vulimainarita

Vilive Wainidroa

Nacanieli Goneyali

Josevata Cati