Yaqona trip turns costly, man jailed for drug possession

[File Photo]

A 24-year-old man has been sentenced to two years and eight months after pleading guilty to a count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

The court heard that Apisai Yatevatu approached his cousin and invited him to accompany him to Savusavu to collect some yaqona.

They left Suva in April last year and the next day Yatevatu told his cousin to accompany him to uproot Yaqona from his farm.

Article continues after advertisement

The court heard that upon reaching the destination, he told his cousin to wait for him and two hours later returned with a black bag.

On their way back, their vehicle was stopped by police officers at a village junction.

A search was conducted and police officers found farm tools and loose green leaves believed to be marijuana.

Yatevatu spent 11 months in remand and after considering this, the court has decided he will serve one year and eight months imprisonment.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.