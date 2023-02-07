WOWS Kids Fiji recognised

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya [middle] during her visit to the WOWs Kids Fiji [Source: Fiji Government]

Minister for Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation Lynda Tabuya has commended the work done by WOWS Kids Fiji in terms of creating awareness about cancer.

Tabuya says the Ministry is ready to assist and forge partnerships with WOWS Kids Fiji to further the good work and improve the support system for children living with cancer.

The Board Chair and Co-Founder, Sina Kami, acknowledged the Minister for visiting them and allowing them to share about the services and challenges faced by the organization.

Kami says WOWs Kids Fiji was the dream of her late daughter, who succumbed to cancer in 2008.

Tabuya stated that it has always been her passion to advocate for children and youth alike.