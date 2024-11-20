Worries mount over discovery of needles and syringes

[Source: Supplied]

Police are looking into the discovery of hundreds of needles and syringes along the foreshore in Rifle Range in Vatuwaqa.

Local photographer Pita Simpson says the discovery was made by his brother and his wife on Monday evening while taking a walk.

Simpson says he visited the area yesterday and found a garbage bag filled with the items and reported the matter to police.

Acting Police Commissioner Sakeo Raikaci says the discovery of the syringes is extremely concerning, and police will try to establish where they were from.

He says they have also taken on board the concerns raised about the officers’ handling the syringes, and a reminder has been sent out to all five policing divisions of the need to observe safety protocols at all times.

Raikaci says Divisional Police Commanders have been reminded of this, so officers are reminded to adhere strictly to observed safety protocols.



The Acting Commissioner says the Fiji Police Force has raised concerns about the availability and easy access of syringes over the counter and called on pharmaceutical companies to assist by closely monitoring the sale of syringes.