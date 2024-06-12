Workshop to address misinformation threats

Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa says while social media has become an important tool for communication between people, it has also increasingly become a breeding ground for disinformation and hate speech.

Speaking at the countering threats of disinformation and other harmful speech for elections in Fiji workshop in Suva today, Mataiciwa says false narratives can spread like wildfire, undermining trust in institutions.

Mataiciwa adds that hate speech, further fueled by disinformation, can incite division and violence in society.

“We have witnessed how these information campaigns can disarm public perception, manipulate voter behaviour, and create an atmosphere of distrust. As guardians of the electoral processes, we have a responsibility to confront these threats head-on.”



Supervisor of Elections Ana Mataiciwa

Mataiciwa emphasizes the need for ensuring transparency and accountability during electoral processes.

“Disinformation is more than just false information. It is a strategic effort to undermine trust in our electoral system and divide our community. It seeks to cloud judgment, incite division, and erode the very fabric of our democracy. We cannot and will not allow these malicious forces to succeed.”

Various stakeholders, including the FEO, donor partners, civil service organizations, and the media, are part of today’s workshop to discuss misinformation in the electoral process and provide recommendations for improvement.