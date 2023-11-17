Workplace culture must prioritize work-life balance: Tabuya

[File Photo]

Violence and harassment have a pervasive impact on women, causing negative effects on their lives and careers.

Women’s Minister Lynda Tabuya asserts that these issues also impose costs on employers, encompassing absenteeism, replacement expenses, and decreased productivity.

Tabuya says the workplace environment needs to eradicate gender pay gaps and encourage women.

According to Tabuya, the number one reason women struggle in the workplace is absenteeism.

Tabuya adds that employees need to have an equitable chance to excel without fear of bias or discrimination.

She adds that biased expectations around caregiving responsibilities do hinder Fijian women’s career aspirations.