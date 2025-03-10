Women's institute trains 38 in weaving

[Source: Supplied]

A women empowerment institution in Lautoka brought 38 females from communities along the Nadi-Ba corridor to learn traditional and contemporary weaving.

The Lifebread Stay Connected Foundation (Fiji) conducted the workshop from March4-7 at its Tagaloli, Teidamu premises on the outskirts of the Sugar City.

The workshop focused on traditional weaving techniques using voivoi (dried pandanus leaves), where participants learned to weave baskets and five different types of traditional mats (Voli-Koro, Ibe-vaka Daligana, Ibe Papua, Vaka-bati and Coco).

Several participants further enriched their skills by learning to craft earrings from voivoi leaves; a creative reinterpretation that highlighted how traditional materials could be transformed into contemporary designs.

The women gained valuable skills that could directly be applied to income-generating activities, providing a sustainable means to support their families.

“This workshop not only introduced me to innovative weaving techniques, it also sparked fresh ideas on how to effectively package my hand-printed sarongs, garments, and accessories to enhance my small business,” said Loraini, a participant from Ba.

The culmination of the workshop coincided with International Women’s Day celebrations and participants, together with staff and guests marked the event.

At the end of the four-day workshop, the women were awarded ‘Certificates of Participation’.

Officiating the event, Soqosoqo Vakamarama Yasana-O-Ba vice president Adi Litiana Sovasova lauded the participants for their unwavering dedication and encouraged them to pursue additional training opportunities that embraced innovation.

She emphasized that creative products crafted during the workshop held great promise as avenues for economic empowerment, paving the way for innovative strategies that would enhance and sustain the livelihoods of their families.

The workshop was part of the craft skills courses run by the Lifebread Stay Connected Foundation (Fiji) as a component of their training curriculum.

