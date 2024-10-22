Week-long training targets financial crimes

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in partnership with the Australian Federal Police is currently conducting a week-long training on asset confiscation and money laundering at Suvavou House.

Participants include investigators from the Fiji Police Force, the Financial Intelligence Unit, Fiji Revenue and Customs Services, and ODPP prosecutors.

The training aims to strengthen expertise in tracking illegal money flows and seizing assets linked to crime.

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Acting Police Commissioner Sakeo Raikaci urged participants to make the most of the sessions, while AFP Detective Superintendent Adrian Morton highlighted the importance of “following the money” to disrupt criminal operations.

The program will combine practical and theoretical sessions to enhance collaboration across agencies.