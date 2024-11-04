We are suffering says Fiji Taxi Association GS

[File Photo]

The Fiji Taxi Association has expressed dissatisfaction over recent comments by outgoing Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Joel Abraham regarding their request for a taxi fare review.

Fiji Taxi Association General Secretary Ashwin Lal argues that operators are struggling due to high living costs and rising expenses, which are central to their appeal for a fare adjustment.

Abraham previously stated that financial statements are needed from taxi operators to assess whether a fare review is justified.

Lal responded by suggesting that FCCC work with the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service to access operators’ financial records, which they already submit to FRCS.

Lal says FCCC should consider factors beyond fuel costs in its review.

“The fuel prices is going up every month. The butter prices have gone up, has Joel Abraham asked for the financial statement for the butter? Every day when you go into the supermarket the prices are going up. Are these supermarkets giving their financial record every day? He should understand the taxi operators are individual operators and we don’t just go with the fuel.”

Lal says that many operators rely on taxi driving as their primary livelihood, with some earning as little as $50 daily.

He also claims that there is a growing issue of fare evasion by passengers.

Lal disputes Abraham’s comments about accountants manipulating financial statements to increase costs.

Abraham highlighted that only 0.6 percent of operators have submitted their financial reports.