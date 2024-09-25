Water disruptions expected for Suva-Nausori corridor

Thousands of people between the Suva and Nausori corridors can expect temporary water supply disruptions this weekend.

This as the Water Authority of Fiji will be carrying out planned works to provide essential connection to the new DN600mm DICL Rising Main from the Waila Water Treatment Plant.

WAF says the affected areas will include zones fed by the Wainibuku Reservoir and other dependent reservoirs, namely Tovata Reservoir, Nagatugatu Reservoir, Tacirua Reservoir, Dokanaisuva, Coloisuva Reservoir, Kalabu Reservoir, Nasinu Reservoir, and Flagstaff Reservoir.

WAF is urging customers to prepare accordingly and store enough water for use during this time.