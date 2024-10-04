WAF’s crucial connection works underway

Location of the worksite [Source: WAF]

The Water Authority is currently engaged in crucial connection work at the Waila Water Treatment Plant, however, only one of the three pipelines supplying water to the Wainibuku reservoir has been taken offline.

WAF Chief Operating Officer Seru Soderberg says this temporary measure is necessary to facilitate the ongoing work.

He states that taking the 600 lines offline from Waila will only account for 60 percent of the total water flow.

“We’ve streamlined our work and planned it to be as quick as possible and also weather dependent. That is also going to play a part in the progress of works.”

Soderberg emphasizes that although these interruptions are challenging, the work being done is essential.

Meanwhile, water carting services will be provided to the affected areas during this period.