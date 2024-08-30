WAF holds 2024 western region annual customer forum

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji / Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji has hosted the 2024 Annual Customer Forum for the Western Region today to provide its customers with an open and honest conversation platform.

WAF Chief Executive, Dr. Amit Chanan, has acknowledged the customers for taking up their time and attending the informative sessions.

He adds that WAF is committed to improving public health through providing clean drinking water.

Article continues after advertisement

Chanan says that the Forum also allowed WAF to update customers on the current dry spell and its impact on water production.

The discussion during the forum centered on broader water security and sanitation issues and the level of investments and projects that will be needed over the next two decades.

The WAF 2023-2025 Customer Charter was discussed with the customers, and WAF service standards that the team is striving to ensure were also raised. High levels of customer debt were also raised, with customers being urged to pay their water bills on time.

Similar sessions will be held at the Holiday Inn Suva on 21 October 2024 and at the Fiji Football Association Academy Hall in the Northern Division on 12 September 2024.