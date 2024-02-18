WAF focuses on staff retention

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji is taking a strategic approach to retain its technical staff and sustain operations amid staff resignations.

Over 100 employees resigned from WAF last year, leading to gaps in expertise.

WAF Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan says they are now focusing on initiatives such as job evaluation, which will aid in retaining their staff.

“Just to see our pay scales and what the market is telling us so that the job evaluation exercise will be done, and that’ll shape our policy in terms of retention.”

Dr. Chanan says they are working closely with the Fiji National University to develop a new apprenticeship program.

“That’ll be targeted at female high school leavers because we do need more women in water to manage water better. So, that apprenticeship program will be targeted at female high school leavers.”

WAF is also working closely with multilateral funding partners in developing training modules.

These will include necessary skills needed to up skill their staff.