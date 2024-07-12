WAF finalizes commissioning of Viria Water Project

Viria Water Treatment Plant [File Photo]

The Viria Water Project is now operational, bringing improved water services to the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Minister for Public Works and Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau announced the completion of major construction works including the main gravity line in November last year.

He states that the Water Authority of Fiji is currently finalising the commissioning certificate and the closure of the design and build phase after the contractor submited the necessary documentation.

“But at the moment, the Water Authority of Fiji is looking at the commissioning certificate and the close of the design and build phase after the contractor submitted various documents which are required.”



Viria Water Treatment Plant [File Photo]

By the end of this month, Tuisawau says the project is expected to be 90 per cent complete with final touches being made to the Waitolu Reservoir including wave quarters, landscaping, painting and mural works.

Road works and footpath reinstatement along the pipe route are also nearing completion.

The final compliance documents from the design and build contractor are anticipated by the end of the month.

The village of Viria in Naitasiri had outlined three critical demands: a $9 million compensation, a consistent water supply for five villages and the rehabilitation of roads.

Tuisawau reveals that discussions have been ongoing regarding the legality of these demands.

He states that although the land in question is freehold, there are issues concerning compensation for fisheries which require a legal assessment.

The initial assessment suggests that fisheries compensation is applicable to the foreshore area.

Additional claims, including water royalties, are not currently supported by legal frameworks, despite figures as high as $10 million being discussed.

Minister Tuisawau confirms that other development issues such as road improvements and water connections are being addressed in the budget and have been discussed with the villagers.