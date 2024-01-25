Vosarogo urges staff to improve their performances

Land Minister, Filimoni Vosarogo

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, is urging his ministerial staff to lift their performances at work.

This as he has been receiving negative reports regarding staff that had been earmarked for internal promotions,.

Vosarogo made these remarks during his address to the staff of the Ministry at the Lautoka office yesterday.

He says he had received recommendations for some staff to be sent home in December, but he did not do so.

Vosarogo reminded the staff that he fully supports them, and in return, they have to show the same through their work performance.

He added that since his 12 months in office, it has given him enough time to fully understand what the ministry needs given its performance in the past, and he intends to make changes where necessary for the ministry to be ship-shaped.