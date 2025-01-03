Virgin Australia manager in Fiji amid staff assault allegations

A Virgin Australia senior manager is currently at the Tanoa Hotel in Nadi, where the crew members involved in the recent incident of alleged sexual assault and robbery are staying.

FBC News visited the hotel to seek updates on the incident, alongside the airline’s policies for staff night layovers and any plans to implement stricter security measures following the alleged incident.

However, the team was informed that the manager is currently unavailable.

The hotel management has also refused media requests to communicate with the alleged victims, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing guest privacy.

Meanwhile, Tourism Fiji Chief Executive Brent Hill says the alleged victims were able to quickly contact police, who promptly took action following the alleged incident on New Year’s Day.

“I think, you know, one of the things that is heartening is that particularly in the case with the Virgin Australia crew, the people involved were actually able to locate police very, very quickly and police acted decisively, and I think that’s important. You know, it’s really important that we have police presence and they act decisively if something happens.”

Hill acknowledges that the two recent incidents involving Australian nationals who fell ill at Warwick Fiji a few weeks ago and the New Year’s Day incident are regrettable.

However, Hill stresses Fiji remains a safe tourist destination.