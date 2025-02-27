Vatuwaqa School repairs a top priority

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

Vatuwaqa Primary School in Suva has been identified as the top priority for repairs in the recent Revised Infrastructure Assessment Report for the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Following a fire in 2022 that destroyed key facilities, including classrooms, offices, and the school hall, the school has remained closed.

The assessment pointed out the urgent need for demolition and rebuilding of Vatuwaqa Primary School to meet safety and structural standards.

The report also emphasized the importance of reinforcing unstable structures to avoid future risks, ensuring a safe and lasting learning environment for students.

In addition to the specific repairs needed at Vatuwaqa, the report points to a shortage of classrooms across the 86 schools that were audited in the Suva-Nausori area.

Primary schools require an additional 168 classrooms, while secondary schools need 81 to meet the basic space requirements.

Fijian Teachers Association General Secretary Paula Manumanunitoga acknowledged the government’s efforts but also stated that the overcrowding problem in urban schools has been an ongoing issue.

He pointed out that schools often struggle with maintaining these facilities, especially given the restrictions on fundraising.

“Well, we all know the population is always increasing. So, this is a very important issue that has been identified from this assessment, and I believe that, yeah, we should be thankful to the Australian Government for now taking the initiative to fund probably, maybe not all, but I mean as far as improvement in infrastructure, and another important issue that has been identified here is the facilities.”

Since the government imposed a ban on school fundraising activities, school management has faced difficulties raising funds for necessary improvements.

While the government provides a fee-free grant for education, the allocation for infrastructure is tightly controlled, limiting the flexibility of school heads to address pressing needs.

Manumanunitoga urged that schools be allowed to fundraise for specific projects, with the Ministry’s oversight, to help bridge the gap in funding for essential repairs and developments.

Over the years, there has been continuous advocacy for more classrooms to accommodate the increasing number of students.

Manumanunitoga suggested that the Education and Health Ministry should partner to anticipate future growth, taking into account the country’s birth rate and potential student numbers in the coming years.

He also raised concerns about the state of school facilities beyond classrooms.

The report underlines the need for improvements in sanitation and hygiene infrastructure, an area that has been addressed through the WASH initiative, focusing on water, sanitation, and hygiene in schools.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has acknowledged the findings of the report, noting that immediate action is needed to address the critical infrastructure issues identified.

He confirmed that the government is working on a long-term Education Master Infrastructure Plan to address the current and future needs of schools across Fiji.

This plan will focus on repairs, upgrades, and new facilities to ensure that schools continue to provide a safe and effective learning environment for all students in Fiji.

