Vanua Levu to become tourism hub

Significant progress is underway through the ‘Na Vualiku’ Fiji Tourism Development Programme, aimed at transforming Vanua Levu into a thriving tourism hub.

Starting next month, an Integrated Tourism Master Plan will guide this development by identifying priority areas, outlining funding strategies, and including environmental and social safeguards.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka says a proposal will be made this month with the National Trust, local communities, and the private sector to build a visitor centre and create business plans.

He adds that under the program, a contract will be awarded next month for the design and supervision of pavements, fencing, a new terminal at Savusavu, and new fire stations at both airports.

“We’re in the process of procuring remote travel and automatic flight information systems for Labasa and Savusavu airports. Looking to future growth, an expression of interest has been issued for a feasibility study for a new airport in Vanua Levu, alongside an air connectivity study for Taveuni and master planning for Labasa and Matei airports.”

Gavoka announced that the ‘Na Vualiku’ program will launch an MSME pilot program in October to support small, community, and women-owned tourism businesses.

Additionally, an updated International Visitor Survey will begin this month to improve data collection and visitor feedback for businesses and the government.

