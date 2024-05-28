Vanua Balavu farmers to Benefit from new access roads

[ Source : Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Thirty-seven farmers in Vanua Balavu, Lau will now be able to expand their farms and increase their livelihoods.

This is after the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways’ ongoing farm road construction is fully completed.

A total of 2.5 kilometres is expected to be cleared creating new farm access as well as proper drainage.

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The Ministry deployed machines to the island of Vanua Balavu three weeks ago in a bid to improve the farm access roads for farmers which has been long overdue.



[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

Minister Vatimi Rayalu says that there were requests from farmers in Lau for assistance on farm access roads.

Rayalu says that they had identified areas in Lakeba and Moala Islands after similar requests were made to him.