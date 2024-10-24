USP students protest against Pal

Over 100 University of the South Pacific students are now protesting for the removal of Vice Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia.

The students echoed “Pal must go” outside the Japan ICT Theater, and will soon march towards the VC’s office.

They are holding placards with different messages but all pointing towards the VC.

The staff who had been protesting since last Friday have since returned to teaching this morning.

Professor Ahluwalia is in Samoa attending the CHOGM.

