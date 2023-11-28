USP staff unhappy with Pal’s reappointment

The Association of the University of the South Pacific Staff claims that Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia did not see fit to put the staff papers on the agenda of the 96th Council Meeting.

AUSPS Staff President Elizabeth Read Fong, commenting after the reappointment of Professor Ahluwalia for another term, says that the VC has failed to see that the voices of the staff, who are the institution’s assets, are important.

“If he is a leader, regardless of what he might see, stand up, hear it, and respond; instead, he cut our papers out. Why, why?”

Fong says the VC should have considered the papers even though it entails calls to replace him as the AUSPS have followed the process.

“It was the Pro-Chancellor who made the decision, but why did he not stand up and say, These are my staff; these are the people who supported me when I was not treated well as a worker?”

Fong claims that the VC was party to the decision.

She concluded that the staff is not happy with the reappointment.

She adds the staff want someone from the region to take up the role with due process.

Fong says members will hold a forum next cause of action and industrial action is still on the card.