Urgent ICT upgrade needed: Prasad

Fiji must facilitate skills development and training in the Information and Communications Technology field at all levels of Fiji’s education system.

This was said by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad while announcing the 14 resolutions from the National Economic Summit that ended in Suva on Friday.

Prasad says government is aware of the breadth of challenges confronting the development of Fiji’s ICT sector related to policy, legislation and regulatory frameworks, infrastructure and access as well as international connectivity.

Finance Minister, Professor Biman Prasad.

Prasad says the Summit has declared that Fiji must facilitate skills development at all levels of Fiji’s educational system and provide necessary infrastructure and support services to stimulate innovation.

“Requiring the Government to urgently upgrade technology-based education at all levels and to provide the necessary infrastructure to improve Fiji’s ability to use innovate and create technological solutions and develop high-end technology.”

Prasad says the Summit has also noted the need to review ICT-based regulatory impediments to create a level-playing field for ICT operators in the area of licensed content.

He says there is also a need to establish a National Computer Emergency Response Team or “CERT” to enhance data security and sharing.