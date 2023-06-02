United approach to combat gender based violence

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Poverty Alleviation has unveiled Fiji’s National Action Plan, aimed at preventing violence against women and girls.

The event, attended by various stakeholders and women’s rights advocates, outlined a comprehensive strategy to completely eradicate such violence.

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad reassures that the government’s unwavering commitment to supporting this initiative continues and expressed gratitude to the Australian Government for its financial backing.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prasad underlines the urgent need to transcend ethnic and racial divides, specifically addressing gender-based violence.

He says that the action plan encompasses all facets of society, spanning traditional settings, sports, education, religion, and the informal and agricultural sectors.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

By engaging diverse sectors, the plan aims to mobilize a collective effort to tackle the pervasive issue of violence against women and girls.

The National Action Plan signifies a collaborative endeavor by women from all walks of life, joining forces to ensure the success of these vital measures in eradicating violence.