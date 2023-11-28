UN Treaty should reflect voices of the Pacific

Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Lynda Tabuya, stresses Fiji’s commitment to championing Pacific interests within the international treaty party system.

While addressing the UN Human Rights Treaty Body Follow-up Review Pilot in the Pacific region, Tabuya states the significance of ensuring that the new treaty party system is tailored to reflect the unique needs of the Pacific nations, aiming to amplify the voices of the region on the global stage.

Tabuya highlights the pivotal role of supporting and hosting such gatherings as part of Fiji’s broader strategy.

“These few days are therefore a unique opportunity to engage with different party committee members on intersecting priority human rights issues. It is an opportunity for us to learn from each other and from the experts, and for the voices of non-state actors and rights holders to be heard. We hope that it helps each country to achieve accelerated implementation of the treaties and empowers people across the Pacific to become agents for change.”

The Minister says the implementation of treaty party recommendations is a key step in creating positive human rights change in the lives of rights holders.

Tabuya emphasizes that despite the progress made, there is still much work to be done.

The minister invited attendees to envision a world without the advancement of fundamental rights and multilateralism, underlining the importance of continued collaboration.

The event saw members engaging in field visits to key locations in the Western Division, gaining firsthand insights into the human rights landscape in Fiji yesterday.

The discussions will end on Thursday.