UN Chief warns of $359b climate adaptation gap

[Source: The New York Times]

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued a dire warning about the escalating impact of climate change on health, equality, and sustainable development.

Guterres highlighted this as scientists reported that 2024 is on track to be the hottest-ever year on record.

The remarks were delivered as part of a World Meteorological Organization report ahead of the COP29 UN climate negotiations that found the amount of finance provided to developing countries to help them adapt to the impacts of climate change hit only $28 billion in 2022.

Guterres emphasizes that the world’s most vulnerable populations are bearing the brunt of climate-related devastation, while fossil fuel industries continue to profit.

“We must strike the heart of the crisis: greenhouse gases. The G20 must lead global efforts to cut emissions by 9% a year to 2030, phase out fossil fuels fast and fairly, and accelerate the renewables revolution so that we limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. The climate crisis is here. We can’t postpone protection. We must adapt now.”

According to Guterres, the financial gap between what is required for climate adaptation and what is currently accessible to developing nations is vast and growing.

He adds that by 2030, this adaptation funding gap could soar to as much as $359 billion.

The UNSG says this shortfall highlights the need for increased investment from wealthy countries and the private sector to help developing nations fortify themselves against climate impacts.