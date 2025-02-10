UK eyes Fiji’s agriculture for trade growth

[ FilePhoto ]

The United Kingdom is exploring trade opportunities with Fiji to boost exports, particularly in agriculture.

This initiative aims to grow Fiji’s economy, create business opportunities, and enhance global visibility.

British High Commissioner Dr. Brian Jones emphasizes that with the right strategies, Fiji can access new markets and expand exports.

He notes that Europe has a strong demand for hardwood timber, with investors keen to collaborate with Fiji’s forestry sector and government to ensure landowners receive fair value for their timber.

“So just after the colonial period, one of the last projects that started was to plant mahogany forests across Fiji. There are now about 14 mahogany plantations that are reaching maturity. That is very valuable wood on the global market.”

Dr. Jones adds that Fiji lacks advanced equipment, but the commission is ready to help.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica acknowledges the assistance provided by their partners, which will contribute to sustainable economic growth

“We’ll do the best we can to support it. We have a big agenda in terms of economic diversification. So particularly looking at areas outside of tourism is of great interest. We’re keen to engage and happy that there’s a constant flow of investor interest in the country.”

He adds that by connecting local producers to global demand, the partnership seeks to enhance Fiji’s economic growth and ensure sustainable development for its farming communities.