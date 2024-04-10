Two to front court over alleged deception

Two people have been charged for allegedly obtaining financial advantage by deception through the mobile money transfer app.

The Fiji Police MPaisa Task Force arrested a 37-year-old woman after she allegedly dishonestly obtained $400 from a member of the public.

The investigation revealed that the victim who resides overseas, came across a facebook post about rental cars, and remitted $400 which was received by the accused.

Upon arrival at the Nadi International airport, the victim, tried to communicate with the accused, but to no avail.

The accused will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

In another case, a 28-year-old man is alleged to have dishonesty obtained more than $1600 on three different occasions from a member of a public through the mobile money platform.

The alleged incident happened on 6th February this year.

Police says accused allegedly deceived the victim that he was operating a car rental company which did not exist.

The victim who was residing overseas at the time, remitted the money for the hiring of a rental car through the app, only to later discover the post as a scam.

The accused has been charged with obtaining financial advantage by deception and will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.