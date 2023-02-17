Two men charged with corruption

[File Photo]

An Energy Fiji Limited employee has been charged with corruption-related offenses.

Acting Unit Leader, Upesh Krishna Gounder is jointly charged with Nitin Nicklesh Bali by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) with one count each of conspiracy to defraud – obtaining a gain.

It is alleged that Gounder awarded five EFL tender contracts, totalling a value of $93,729.36 to a private company, in which he had a direct financial interest in between February 1st, 2021 and May 20th 2022 in the Western Division.

It is also alleged that between April 1st 2022 and April 30th 2022, Gounder and Bali conspired with the intention of dishonestly obtaining a gain amounting to $3,780.00 from EFL.

Resident Magistrate Hemantha granted a non-cash bail of $2000 each and ordered Gounder and Bali not to re-offend whilst on bail.

The two men were also ordered not to interfere with state witnesses, not to change their residential addresses without permission from the Court and to surrender all travel documents.

Gounder is to report to the Nadi Police Station on the 15th day of every month from 7am to 6pm while Bali is to report to the Lautoka Police Station on the 15th day of every month from 7am to 6pm.

The matter has been adjourned to March 3rd, 2023.