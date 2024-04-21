Tuisawau clarifies Kadavu road works

Minister for Infrastructure and Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, highlights the significant progress made in road connectivity on Kadavu Island through initiatives led by the Fiji Roads Authority.

Tuisawau says the completion of a new 4.7-kilometer road along the Yawe district from Nakorovou to Naqalotu in 2021 marks a huge milestone in enhancing transportation infrastructure on the island.

Despite facing logistical challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including issues related to contractor movement, labor availability, and material supply, the FRA successfully executed the project.

“The contract, awarded to Prem Civil Engineering Limited, involved upgrading an existing 9.7-kilometer road from Vunisea to Nabukelevu-i-Ra, coupled with the construction of the new 4.7-kilometer road in the Yawe district, at a total value of $5.3 million.”

Tuisawau says the government, through the FRA, intends to continue the momentum by advancing road development in subsequent phases.

The next phase of the $5.3 million-dollar project includes extending the road from Naqalotu to Lomaji, covering approximately eight kilometers.

This will connect Lomaji to Daviqele on the southern end, covering an additional 3.5 kilometers.

These proposed developments align with the current scope of the FRA plan, which includes conducting investigations and detailed designs for the new road alignment.