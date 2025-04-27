Tui Macuata backs police chief

Turaga na Tui Macuata Ratu Wiliame Katonivere & Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu [Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Turaga na Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, has offered the support of the Vanua of Caumatalevu to the Fiji Police Force.

He expressed backing for Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu’s community-based approach to addressing crime.

This pledge was made during a visit by Commissioner Tudravu and senior members of the Northern Division Command Group to Ratu Wiliame’s residence in Naduri Village, Macuata.

Ratu Wiliame congratulated Commissioner Tudravu on his appointment and assured him of the Vanua’s commitment to upholding the law within the Macuata Province.

He specifically pledged support for efforts to address illicit drug issues, focusing on the cultivation and possession of illegal substances.

Commissioner Tudravu expressed gratitude to Ratu Wiliame for his leadership and advocacy for the safety and well-being of his people.

He also reaffirmed the Force’s dedication to strengthening partnerships with communities across Fiji to ensure the safety of all.

