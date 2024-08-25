Tubuna warns of rising drug abuse threatening villages

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

One of the major issues that has affected the villages is the rise of drug abuse, particularly marijuana and methamphetamine.

This has been highlighted by the Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna.

The Assistant Minister stressed that the use of drugs will destroy the villages and their progress and will bring suffering to women and children.

Tubuna believes that collective effort must be made in the fight against the infiltration of the harmful substances into the villages.

“I just want to highlight the issues that are currently being faced by our country, the increasing cases of drugs that are entering our villages and towns. The development programs that were launched in Nabutautau were aimed at strengthening farming and encouraging farmers to plant high-value produce, while refraining from planting marijuana.”

The Assistant Minister highlights the urgency of addressing drug abuse in rural areas, as it poses a significant threat to social stability and community development.

Tubuna highlighted the challenges ahead and the need for collective efforts to safeguard the future of Fiji’s communities.