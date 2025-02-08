Tubuna calls for efficient resource use

[ FilePhoto ]

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Sakiusa Tubuna believes that efficient resource use is key to tackling drug abuse.

Tubuna emphasizes that without proper management, efforts may be wasted.

He adds that agencies must focus on targeted programs to support affected communities effectively.

“UNAIDS’ assistance to the Pacific, and particularly to Fiji, was drastically reduced. This is one of the things the UN agency needs to address if we are to foster more awareness and ensure that more people have the capacity to understand the risks related to behaviors like drug use. We need to ensure that adequate funding is provided by these agencies.”

Tubuna says that the government is working closely with relevant stakeholders to raise awareness and engage local communities in finding solutions.

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanasiga says they are actively engaging with ten non-governmental organizations and district social service councils to strengthen community connections.

“We also have community groups. You would have heard the introduction from the Lami District Council of Social Services. Apart from working with Save the Children in the Lami corridor to counter the impacts of drugs and human trafficking, there are other issues they are addressing, such as elderly care.”

She adds that this collaboration aims to build a more informed and resilient community, where people are equipped to make positive changes and support one another in overcoming local issues.