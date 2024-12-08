Truck driver dies in Navosa road accident

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

A man in his 40s has died after the vehicle he was driving veered off the road in Navaga in Navosa.

Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police Mitieli Divuana says the incident occurred yesterday after 10am.

The victim was driving a truck carting gravel when it is alleged that while heading down a hill, he lost control of his vehicle causing it to veer off the road resulting in the accident.

SSP Divuana says the victim allegedly died at the scene as a result of the injuries sustained during the accident.

The national road death toll currently stands at 60 compared to 74 for the same period last year.