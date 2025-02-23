Tropical Depression 09F set to become cyclone tonight

The Fiji Meteorological Service anticipates tropical depression 09F to intensify into a category one tropical cyclone when it enters the Fiji waters from the later part of this evening.

Director Misaeli Funaki predicts that starting tomorrow, the system will intensify further into a category two cyclone.

Funaki says the system is tracking towards the eastern part of the country which includes the Northern Division, Lomaiviti, and Lau Group.

“The advice to the members of the public is to prepare for the country, particularly to those in the eastern parts of the group, Lau, Lomaiviti, and Vanua Levu, as well as those on the windward side of the island.”

Funaki says the associated weather, including heavy rain, will cause flooding, and gradually the wind will pick up from tonight to tomorrow.

The weather office director says category one and two cyclones can blow away loose structures, there will be flying debris, and the risk of severe flooding is high for low-lying areas and major rivers.

He adds that the nation can expect the effects of the system from later tonight and will gradually move away from the Fiji waters from later tomorrow.

Funaki is urging mariners to also prepare and avoid sailing during this period.