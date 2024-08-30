TRC will confront Fiji’s dark past, says Acting PM

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission process is a vital step in addressing past injustices and conflicts, laying the foundation for a more equitable and peaceful future.

This has been highlighted by Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica during the high-level workshop on the establishment of Fiji’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Kamikamica says the work of the TRC will not be easy, and it will often be met with resistance from those who fear the truth or wish to maintain status quo.

However, he adds that the Commission can be a powerful tool for addressing the legacies of the past, as it will provide a structured framework for truth-telling, healing, and reconciliation.

“Through public hearings, investigations, and reports, the TRC will shine the light on the dark chapters of our history bringing to the forefront the voices of those who have suffered. The work of the TRC will not be easy, and it will often be met with resistance from those who fear the truth or wish to maintain status quo. This requires the support and cooperation of all sectors of society, including government, civil society, and the general public.”

Kamikamica says that healing and understanding are deeply intertwined with truth-telling.

He adds that facing the facts of our past, no matter how unpleasant or painful it is, is an undeniable truth; therefore, seeking the truth calls for bravery, integrity, and openness.