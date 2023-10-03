Toganivalu exemplified spirit of giving back

The late Ratu David Toganivalu

The late Ratu David Toganivalu truly exemplified the spirit of giving back and making a positive impact on the lives of others.

This was highlighted in a statement by Toganivalu’s family after the Acting Director of Public Prosecution and Acting Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commissioner against Corruption passed away yesterday afternoon at his residence in Taro, Bau in Tailevu at the age of 49.

According to the statement, Toganivalu was surrounded by his family members at the time of his passing.

The statement says that aside from his professional pursuits, Toganivalu was also known for his active involvement in his community.

A lawyer by profession, Toganivalu served as Fiji’s Deputy Director of Public Prosecution in the early 2000s and started his private law firm in 2012, before later serving as DPP in Nauru from 2014 to 2017.

He returned to Fiji to continue his law practice before his appointment as Acting DPP and FICAC Acting Commissioner earlier this year.

Toganivalu will be laid to rest on Saturday with funeral details still being finalized.

He is survived by his wife Losalini and five children.