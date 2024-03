A body of a two-year-old was found floating in a creek at Naqaidamu Village in Koro yesterday morning.

Police say the victim was rushed to the Koro Health Centre where attempts to revive him proved futile.

Authorities are again reminding parents and guardians of the importance of supervision.

Article continues after advertisement

Police emphasized that the movement of young children must be monitored at all times, particularly when living in an area surrounded by bodies of water.