Tikoitoga to be laid to rest today

The late Fiji’s High Commissioner to Papua New Guinea, Brigadier General (Ret’d) Mosese Tikoitoga, will be laid to rest today.

Yesterday, President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere led the government delegation to present the I-reguregu at his residence in Pacific Harbor.

Also part of the delegation were Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, government ministers, and RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai.

Article continues after advertisement



[ Source : Fiji Government /Facebook]

The former commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces passed away in Port Moresby on December 29 after a short illness.



[ Source: Fiji Government /Facebook]

The memorial service will be held at the Makosoi Methodist Church in Pacific Harbor before the final burial at the Pacific Harbor cemetery.