Tikoduadua supports salary increase for FCS officers

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has reiterated the importance of addressing the remuneration and working conditions of Corrections Officers.

Tikoduadua observed the dedication and hard work showed by these officers during his recent visit to Naboro Prison and emphasized the need for their efforts to be recognized through appropriate compensation.

A job evaluation exercise is currently underway to assess the roles and responsibilities of Corrections Officers.

This evaluation aims to determine fair and competitive pay rates for these essential workers.

The exercise is expected to be completed by August of this year.