Tikoduadua advocates for female local Police Officer as new COMPOL

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua has expressed his desire for the new Police Commissioner to be a local police officer, preferably a woman.

This announcement comes ahead of the Constitutional Officers Commission meeting scheduled for tomorrow, where the appointment of the new Commissioner of Police is expected to be a key agenda item.

Pio Tikoduadua says the new Commission of Police will greatly help in Police reset.

“I want the new Compol to be a local and a police officer, ideally a policewoman. I’m waiting for the COC to meet and make their decision. Applications should come from interested individuals.”



Pio Tikoduadua [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Tikoduadua also mentioned that the arrival of a foreign advisor will depend on the appointment of the new COMPOL.

“A lot of it is dependent on the new commissioner for his appointment. We’re working on the policy guidance for the new commissioner when they come, and we have made announcements with the amended MOU with the police.”

Juki Fong Chew has been acting as the Police Commissioner following the suspension and further dismissal of Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho in January 2023.