Three to front court over alleged deception

Three more people have been charged with allegedly unlawfully obtaining money from M-PAiSA accounts.

The Fiji Police M-PAiSA Task Force charged three individuals for separate cases.

In the first case, a 29-year-old woman has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception, as it is alleged that on January 9th, she unlawfully obtained money meant for back-to-school education assistance from a member of the public through the M-PAiSA platform.

She will be appearing at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

In the second case, a couple has been charged with one count each of obtaining financial advantage by deception by unlawfully obtaining money from members of the public through the M-PAiSA platform.

It is alleged that between the 6th and 16th days of December last year, the two unlawfully obtained money from members of the public, promising them that they had won lotteries.

It is alleged that the 44-year-old man directly approached people online, lied about his father being in prison, and wanted money to bail him out.

The money was remitted through his 39-year-old wife’s M-PAiSA account, who would then withdraw the money on their behalf.